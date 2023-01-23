Dilip Buildcon's JV declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947-crore project in MP

Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947-crore project in Madhya Pradesh. (Representative image)

Dilip Buildcon said on January 23 that its joint venture (JV) company with Skyway Infraprojects has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,947-crore project in Madhya Pradesh state.

"Dilip Buildcon Limited through Dilip Buildcon Limited - Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (M.P), order worth Rs. 1947.06 crore," the infrastructure company said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, the project involves "engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa Bansagar MVS district Rewa in single package on turnkey job basis."

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon on January 23 closed 0.23 percent lower at Rs 215.80 apiece on the BSE.

In its second quarter ended December 31, 2022, Dilip Buildcon reported standalone net profit of Rs 64.15 crore as against a net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q2 FY22.