    Dilip Buildcon's JV declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947-crore project in MP

    The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa Bansagar MVS district Rewa in single package on turnkey job basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947-crore project in Madhya Pradesh. (Representative image)

    Dilip Buildcon said on January 23 that its joint venture (JV) company with Skyway Infraprojects has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,947-crore project in Madhya Pradesh state.

    "Dilip Buildcon Limited through Dilip Buildcon Limited - Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (M.P), order worth Rs. 1947.06 crore," the infrastructure company said in a regulatory filing.

    As per the filing, the project involves "engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa Bansagar MVS district Rewa in single package on turnkey job basis."

