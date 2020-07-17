Demand for biscuits in lockdown pushes up Britannia’s profit up 117% in Q1

The demand for biscuits during the lockdown have helped Britannia post 117% profit for the first quarter (April-June).

According to analysts, COVID-19 environment helped consumption of packaged food. For Britannia, 70-80 percent of revenue comes from biscuits.

“Biscuits & Packaged Food Is Flying Off The Shelves During COVID,” Prabhudas Lilladher told CNBC-TV18.

Also, large scale migration from urban to rural India has contributed to the demand.

Analysts are also of the view that the company targeted the premium biscuit segment helping them gain more moolah.

Britannia sells biscuits such as Good Day in 9 variants, 50-50 in four variants, nutrichoice in nine variants.

India's largest biscuit maker Britannia Industries on July 17 reported a massive 117 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 2020, driven by strong revenue and operational growth.

Profit increased to Rs 545.7 crore during the June quarter 2020, compared to Rs 251.03 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

The revenue from operations jumped 26.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,420.67 crore in the June quarter.

The consolidated EBITDA of the biscuit maker rose to Rs 717.4 crore in April-June period from Rs 395 crore in the year ago period. The company reported margin at 20.98 per cent.

The company was one of the first to resume operations and now is currently operating at more than 100% capacity. The company in its press release also mentioned strong growth in April & May.

Numbers beat analysts' estimates on all parameters. Profit was expected at Rs 395 crore on revenue of Rs 3,255 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 516 crore with margin at 15.9 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Britannia's domestic volume growth at 22 percent in the June quarter was also ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 18-20 percent growth. In the June quarter in 2019 domestic volume growth was at 3 percent."Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic & associated uncertainty, we were quick to resort to cost efficiencies through extraction of supply chain efficiencies, reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage. We also rationalized media spends considering the constraints of inventories due to higher market demand. These measures helped us improve the shape of our business and record a massive increase in operating profit during the quarter," Managing Director Varun Berry said.