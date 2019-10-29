App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crop insurance woes to continue as reinsurers tighten rates

Claims have seen a rise on one hand leading to a spike in reinsurance rates

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image

The tightening of the reinsurance covers given out to non-life insurers for crop insurance will impact the premium collections of insurers even in the second half of FY20. Reinsurers have increased rates for offering cover to insurers on one hand while claims continue to pile up on the other.

Globally, rates for crop insurance have hardened (premium increased) because of the rise in crop losses affected by natural catastrophes. India, too, has seen a series of incidents related to floods and cyclones that have led to a rise in crop losses.

“The rates have seen a spike and even with the higher premium reinsurers are going cautious on this business. Hence, several of us in the non-life space are slowing down crop,” said the head of underwriting at a mid-size general insurer.

Close

A few companies like ICICI Lombard have now taken a conscious call to not participate in crop insurance business till there is an improvement in rates.

related news

In the post-results earnings call, Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said that it had not been able to write any new crop business in H1FY20 due to the prevailing rates.

"On the one hand, reinsurers have hardened rates. On the other, the commissions that reinsurers pay is not even sufficient to cover the basic cost of sourcing business. Hence, it does not make economic sense," he added.

Reinsurance is taken by insurance companies as a protection against the risk of the business. An absence of reinsurance means that an insurer is directly exposed to the risk and the subsequent claims.

Despite no major drought-like situation in the country, Dasgupta said that the crop losses had been on the rise. The rise in these underlying losses, he said, has led to the hardening of rates. Here, hardening of rates means that an insurer has to pay more to secure a cover from a reinsurance company.

For general insurance companies, crop insurance has played a major role in the premium collection. Hence those writing crop have been at a clear advantage from a gross premium growth perspective.

Take Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, for example. The insurer had a 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth of premium in Q2FY20, largely driven by crop insurance. Excluding crop, the growth was 14 percent YoY in the September quarter.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of ICICI Lombard was impacted in Q2 due to a dip in the crop business. The GDPI of ICICI Lombard saw a 16.4 percent YoY decrease to Rs 2,953 crore in Q2FY20. Excluding the crop segment, the GDPI grew by 14.5 percent YoY in the September quarter to Rs 2,898 crore.

"We want to grow our target segments between 15-20 percent. If we grow these segments (non-crop) slightly above 17 percent, then we will have a small single digit growth in premium in FY20. If they grow slightly below 17 percent, then we will not even have a single digit premium growth this fiscal," added Dasgupta.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #-commerce companies #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.