Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola Electric's plan to set up 100,000 charging stations in 400 cities

Ola Electric, which has ambitions of building the largest two-wheeler plant in the world, said the company and its partners will invest $2 billion over the next five years to set up more than 1 lakh charging stations across 400 cities. Of this, 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India will come up this year. Ola Chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said this will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. Watch his interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth.

