CBI books GVK: A once high-flying group is now having trouble staying aloft

In today’s polarised world, one regime’s hero could be another regime’s villain. Earlier this week, an FIR was filed against Gunapati Venkata Krishna Reddy, chairman of GVK Group, and his son Sanjay Reddy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). GVK Reddy was awarded a Padma Bhushan by the previous government in 2011. This award is given for ‘distinguished service of a high order’ by the President of India.

The charges against GVK, who runs Mumbai international airport through his company (and minority shareholder Airport Authority of India), are that he allegedly siphoned off funds through a variety of ways. This includes allegedly misusing the reserve funds of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) of Rs 395 crore to finance GVK Group companies. The expenditure of MIAL was also inflated by paying employees of other GVK companies not involved in the running of the airport. The total scam is alleged to be worth Rs 705 crore.

It is too early to say whether the CBI FIR will get converted to a charge sheet; and even if it does whether it will be enough to convict GVK and his son in a trial. But from where he had started GVK, 83, has had a sharp ascent in life.

A product of an agriculturist family from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, GVK began his life as a small-time contractor. It was the time when many, including those from GVK’s closely- knit Reddy community, were migrating to Hyderabad in search of opportunities. Most of them were landowners and after earning money in farming had diversified to become contractors.

Why contractors? This was a contractor’s job involves handling workers, similar to supervising farm labour.

Dams To Airports

It was the first decades after Independence and following Nehru’s diktat that dams were the temples of modern India that the Andhra Pradesh government began constructing the Nagarjunsagar dam, 150 km away from Hyderabad.

GVK became a contractor in the construction of the huge dam where worked started in 1956 and completed only in 1970. He is said to have a made a fortune.

Soon he settled in Hyderabad, which was then virtually taken over by migrants (rich, poor and middle class) from coastal Andhra. With considerable foresight, he bought a lot of land in Hyderabad, which would become very valuable in the years to come.

He also built a house for himself in Road Number 1 in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. He bought land and set up plush five star hotels and leased them first to the Oberoi group and then to the Taj group of hotels. GVK today owns 4 five star hotels in Hyderabad: three of them are in Banjara Hills.

With liberalisation opening up the economy, he diversified into biosciences and set up power plants. None of these companies are in fine fettle.

A Power Base For The Reddys

Andhra Pradesh had for long been a Congress bastion and the main power base was the Reddy community. GVK’s close relative T Subbarami Reddy — the latter’s daughter is married to Sanjay Reddy — was a minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

When the Mumbai and Bengaluru airports were opened for modernisation and privatisation, GVK landed the contracts. The Delhi and Hyderabad airports were awarded to the GMR group, whose owners too are from Andhra Pradesh. When all the four airports were handed over to companies originating in Andhra Pradesh, there was a lot of consternation all around.

Things came to a head many years later after the power equations changed in New Delhi and a new government came to power. GVK, whose experience before coming into airports was limited, found it difficult to run the Bangalore airport profitably. It sold stakes to the Toronto-based Fairfax group, which incidentally is run by a Hyderabadi named Prem Watsa.

Even before its tango with CBI, GVK was facing problems in Mumbai airport, with the Adani group picking up equity held by two South African companies Bidvest and ACSA. The Adanis, who recently bought into the Ahmedabad Airport, are said to be keenly interested to buy into the controlling interest in the Mumbai airport.

With financial problems sprouting in Mumbai airport, the group seems to be hemmed in for the time being. The CBI FIR could not have come at a more terrible time.

