Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Two-wheelers may get cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hints at GST rate cut

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out what a GST revision would mean for the two-wheelers industry and its impact on the government's kitty.

Moneycontrol News

Two-wheeler manufacturers in focus after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at a goods and services tax (GST) rate revision for the sector.

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister said at an industry interaction on August 25.

The two-wheeler industry has been urging the government to lower the goods and services tax (GST) rate on motorcycles and scooters from the current 28 percent, arguing that it is not a luxury good.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #big story #GST revision #Moneycontrol Videos #two wheelers industry #videos

