Big Story | Govt notifies Companies (Amendment) Act to promote ease of doing business; penal offences also reduced

Will the relaxation help companies during this pandemic time? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
The Finance Ministry has notified the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 on September 28 which seeks to amend the Companies Act, 2013.
These amendments reduce the total number of penal offences form 134 to 124. The amendments also allow a certain class of public companies to list overseas directly.Will the relaxation help companies during this coronavirus pandemic? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 06:16 pm