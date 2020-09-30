172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|big-story-govt-notifies-companies-amendment-act-to-promote-ease-of-doing-business-penal-offences-also-reduced-5905851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Govt notifies Companies (Amendment) Act to promote ease of doing business; penal offences also reduced

Will the relaxation help companies during this pandemic time? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.

Moneycontrol News

The Finance Ministry has notified the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 on September 28 which seeks to amend the Companies Act, 2013.

These amendments reduce the total number of penal offences form 134 to 124. The amendments also allow a certain class of public companies to list overseas directly.

Will the relaxation help companies during this coronavirus pandemic? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Companies Act #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.