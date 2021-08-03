MARKET NEWS

Bhavin Turakhia's email startup Titan raises $30 million from WordPress.com parent firm

Turakhia co-founded Directi with his brother Divyank Turakhia, which they exited in 2014 in a $160 million transaction with Endurance (now Newfold Digital).

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST

Titan, a professional email startup founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia said on August 3rd, 2021 that it has raised $30 million from Automattic, the parent of web publishing company WordPress.com at a valuation of $300 million.

Turakhia believes Titan will re-invent email for businesses, providing them with tools that usually come at a premium price.

"In Titan, we've built a platform specifically designed for professionals and businesses with features that drive their goals – streamlining workflows, automating tasks and making conversations richer and more contextual," Turakhia said.

For anyone purchasing a new website on WordPress.com, Titan will provide a professional means of establishing relationships with their customers over email while they work on their site.

“We are excited to make our largest strategic investment to date in Titan, and we are working to integrate it deeply on WordPress.com as a tool to help customers build a professional brand online,” said Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of Automattic.

Among multiple businesses, Turakhia co-founded Directi with his brother Divyank Turakhia, which they exited in 2014 in a $160 million transaction with Endurance (now Newfold Digital).

He then went on to start internet domain registry Radix, collaborative messaging tool Flock and banking startup Zeta.

Zeta recently became a unicorn at a valuation of $1.45 Billion after a $250 million investment from SoftBank.
Tags: #Automattic #Bhavin Turakhia #email #Startup #Titan
first published: Aug 3, 2021 10:39 pm

