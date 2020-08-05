American appliance brand White-Westinghouse enters India

American appliance brand White-Westinghouse has entered India through a partnership with Super Plastronics (SPPL). It has invested Rs 300 crore and will launch its semi-automatic washing machines in India through e-commerce platform Amazon.

The brand will launch its range of 7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg category semi-automatic washing machines, with a starting price of Rs 7,499.

SPPL is a manufacturing firm that was established in 1990. It is the exclusive licensee for brands like Thomson, Kodak TV and White-Westinghouse in India.

Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, (India Brand Licensee White-Westinghouse) told Moneycontrol that the brand will look to launch one product every year.

“This year we will launch washing machines. We have started with semi-automatic and will launch fully automatic washing machines later this year. Next year we may look at either refrigerators or air conditioners,” she added.

Brands like LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB, Godrej, Samsung, Voltas Beko and Haier are some of the players in the washing machine segment in India. The market size of washing machine segment in India is estimated to be around Rs 9,000 crore. About 6 million washing machines are sold every year in India.

Singh added that the product has been positioned in the mass premium segment and that White-Westinghouse is looking over 5 percent market share in washing machine segment in two years. The products are Made in India and sourced from the Noida facility of Dixon Technologies.

White-Westinghouse is a 100-year old American consumer appliance brand. The brand sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world. The company had entered the appliances manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917.