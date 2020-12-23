MARKET NEWS

3-Point Analysis | Wipro buyback: Should investors tender shares or is there more steam left in the stock?

IT major Wipro is offering to buy back shares at a premium to its current market price. However, Wipro’s share price has doubled in value since the March lows. This stellar performance by the firm may make one wonder if they would miss out on further upside by participating in the buyback. In this edition of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should consider tendering their shares.

