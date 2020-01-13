App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Is Hawkins a good consumption stock to bet on?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should keep Hawkins Cookers on their radar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hawkins Cookers has delivered a return on capital of more than 50 percent in each of the last 10 fiscals. The company merits investor attention as the current valuation is at a steep discount to its closest competitor: TTK Prestige. The recent fall in metal prices is a good sign for the company as well.

Hawkins operates in two major business segments i.e. pressure cookers and cookware. While the pressure cookers are marketed under Hawkins, Futura and Miss Mary, the cookware is sold under the Futura brand name.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should keep this stock on their radar.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Hawkins Cookers #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.