3-Point Analysis | Is Hawkins a good consumption stock to bet on?

Hawkins Cookers has delivered a return on capital of more than 50 percent in each of the last 10 fiscals. The company merits investor attention as the current valuation is at a steep discount to its closest competitor: TTK Prestige. The recent fall in metal prices is a good sign for the company as well.

Hawkins operates in two major business segments i.e. pressure cookers and cookware. While the pressure cookers are marketed under Hawkins, Futura and Miss Mary, the cookware is sold under the Futura brand name.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should keep this stock on their radar.