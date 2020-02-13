3-Point Analysis | Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY20 Review

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings and the outlook going forward.
Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, delivered strong financial results in the December quarter.
Dalmia Bharat’s quarterly revenues rose 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,418 crore on the back of 14 percent growth in cement volumes.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings and the outlook going forward.
Watch the video for more.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:05 pm