3-Point Analysis | Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY20 Review

Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, delivered strong financial results in the December quarter.

Dalmia Bharat’s quarterly revenues rose 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,418 crore on the back of 14 percent growth in cement volumes.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings and the outlook going forward.