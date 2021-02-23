English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Silver futures down 0.51% to Rs 70,074 per kg; gold-silver ratio at its lowest since August 2014

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 64.75 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold. The ratio has dropped to the lowest since August 1, 2014.

Sandeep Sinha
February 23, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Silver

Silver

Silver prices declined to Rs 70,074 per kg on February 23 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had risen 3 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal traded in the red after a gap-up open in the afternoon session, tracking weakness in gold and industrial metals along with the firm dollar.

The general improvement in the global economic outlook and US emphasis on infrastructure have boosted the industrial demand outlook for silver.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 213.8 tonnes to 19,029.49 tonnes, the lowest since January 29.

The US dollar index trades firm at 90.15 levels, up 0.17 percent in the afternoon trade.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index dropped 31.73 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,987.62 at 14:54. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “International and domestic silver prices are trading marginally in red in the morning and early afternoon trade. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot remained above $28.00 indicating that a bullish momentum will continue up to $28.60-$29.40 levels, whereas support is at $27.70-$27.00 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Silver March is trading above Rs 70,000 levels and can trade on a positive note up to Rs 70,800-71,250 levels. Support is at Rs 69,600-68,900 levels," he said.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 70,699 and a low of Rs 70,031 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract eased by Rs 358, or 0.51 percent to Rs 70,074 per kg at 14:56 hours with a business turnover of 11,781 lots. The same for the May contract was down by Rs 328, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 71,250 per kg with a turnover of 3,625 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,147.77 crore and Rs 337.27 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 64.75 to 1, indicating that silver has outperformed gold. The ratio has dropped to the lowest since August 1, 2014.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, “MCX Silver is trading at a crucial resistance level now and if we break Rs 71,000 this time, we will have a clear way of Rs 75,000-77,000. The massive spike that we recently had seen was due to retail short squeeze, which has failed miserably. Silver has downside support at Rs 69,400-68,600 levels whereas resistance is at Rs 70,700-71,400 levels.”

Silver has regained upward momentum on concurrent gains in gold and industrial metals. However, a sharp rise is unlikely unless investor buying also picks up, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:35 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.59 percent quoting at $27.92 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver #silver rate
first published: Feb 23, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.