MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures jump on dip buying, higher demand

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 50, 100, and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages on the daily chart.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / August 20, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 591.13 crore and Rs 386.91 crore, respectively.

The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 591.13 crore and Rs 386.91 crore, respectively.

Natural gas futures climbed on August 20 as participants rolled over their bullish bets as seen by the open interest. The gas prices had fallen 0.57 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity extended gained after a gap-up start in the afternoon session, tracking the firm global trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for August rose Rs 7, or 2.46 percent, to Rs 291.50 per mmBtu at 14:38 hours with a business turnover of 7,018 lots.

Gas delivery for September jumped Rs 7, or 2.45 percent, to Rs 293 per mmBtu with a business volume of 6,960 lots.

The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 591.13 crore and Rs 386.91 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index increased 85.11 points or 2.45 percent to 3,562.61.

Kotak Securities said natural gas edged up on dip buying and robust US LNG exports and cooling demand in the United States. However, it added that weakness in crude oil price and concerns about the US economy amid mixed economic data and rising coronavirus cases has also pressurised prices.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the country's natural gas inventories rose by 46 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended August 13 against market expectations of a 31 Bcf rise. 

S&P Global Platts said India's LNG demand could rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels by early 2022 as its economy recovers, provided spot LNG prices soften and the country can repel any subsequent waves of COVID-19 infections.

The South Asian country has emerged as a key participant in the LNG market place and despite being price-sensitive, it has set the floor for spot LNG prices by picking up cargoes every time prices begin to drop, it added.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 50, 100, and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator RSI is at 51.06, which suggests a neutral movement in the price.

At 09:22 GMT, the natural gas price soared 2.14 percent at $3.91 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Aug 20, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.