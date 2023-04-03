Jim Rogers predicts sharp increase in crude and natural gas prices during next bull market

Investment Guru Jim Rogers spoke at length about his interest in the commodity market, highlighting the role of crude oil as a commodity

Rogers Holdings Chairman Jim Rogers has predicted that crude oil and natural gas prices will increase significantly in the next bull market.

According to Rogers, commodities such as crude oil and natural gas are essential and will always be in demand, thus contributing to the bullish market.

"The price of crude and natural gas in this next bull market will go up a lot., because this bull market for commodities, because that's the main commodity in the world," Rogers said.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he admitted that he owns some crude oil but hasn't been buying the commodity lately.

"Well, I own some crude. I haven't been buying it recently, a long time. And I hope that I'm smart enough," the investment guru disclosed.

Rogers also said that he believes that inflation won't come back and added that he hopes he is 'smart enough' to buy more crude oil and natural gas on the commodity market.

"I don't think inflation will come back. I hope I'm smart enough to buy more oil, crude, as you put it."

Talking about the rising demand for electric vehicles, he said that he believes that 'electric cars won't happen this week, not even this year' implying that while the demand for electric vehicles is rising, they will not replace petrol and diesel vehicles completely.

"Yes, I know, all the changes that are taking place I told you about electric cars.. But electric cars won't happen this week, not even this year. All of that takes a long time," Rogers said.