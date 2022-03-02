English
    Fuel prices on March 2: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    State-owned oil companies made no modifications in the country's four metros, while prices in several other cities changed.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Prices of petrol and diesel in India witnessed a record high in 2021.


    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 2, but prices changed a few other cities.

    On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.

    There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, News18 reported.

    Gurugram Petrol Rs 95.42 and Diesel Rs 86.64 per litre
    Noida Petrol Rs 95.73 and Diesel Rs 87.21 per litre
    Jaipur Petrol Rs 106.79 and Diesel Rs 90.45 per litre
    Lucknow Petrol Rs 95.14 and Diesel Rs 86.68 per litre

    Patna Petrol Rs 105.90 and Diesel Rs 91.09 per litre

    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Tuesday, 01st March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    Tuesday, 01st March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    The last rate cut was in Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

    Also Read | As end looms for fuel price freeze, can government cushion consumers from hike impact?

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

    Nagaland decreased the tax on petrol from 29.80 to 25 percent per litre, resulting in a saving of Rs 2.22 for end customers.

    Diesel tax rates were also reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre. Other states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya had also slashed their petrol and diesel rates.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 08:18 am

