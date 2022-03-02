Fuel prices on March 2: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Prices of petrol and diesel in India witnessed a record high in 2021.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 2, but prices changed a few other cities.

On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.

There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, News18 reported.

Gurugram Petrol Rs 95.42 and Diesel Rs 86.64 per litreNoida Petrol Rs 95.73 and Diesel Rs 87.21 per litreJaipur Petrol Rs 106.79 and Diesel Rs 90.45 per litreLucknow Petrol Rs 95.14 and Diesel Rs 86.68 per litre

Patna Petrol Rs 105.90 and Diesel Rs 91.09 per litre

In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

The last rate cut was in Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

Nagaland decreased the tax on petrol from 29.80 to 25 percent per litre, resulting in a saving of Rs 2.22 for end customers.

Diesel tax rates were also reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre. Other states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya had also slashed their petrol and diesel rates.