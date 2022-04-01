Fuel prices on April 1: Petrol, diesel rates kept unchanged, 19-kg LPG cylinders to cost Rs 250 more

India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement (Representative Image)

Fuel rates stayed unchanged on April 1 after prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 6.40 per litre each through nine consecutive hikes over the last 10 days. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 250 effective from April 1.

According to data available from oil marketing companies, Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.81 a litre, while the diesel rate is Rs 93.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 107.45 per lire and diesel Rs 97.52 per litre. And, in Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.22 per litre.

In Noida, petrol price is Rs 101.87 and diesel Rs 93.42 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol is at Rs 101.66 and diesel Rs 93.22 per litre. In Patna, petrol costs Rs 112.52 a litre and diesel Rs 97.47 per litre.

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder

Commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive from April 1. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 250 per 19-kilogram cylinder.

After the revision, the price of 19-kg commerical cooking gas cylinder in Delhi is at Rs 2,253 per unit. In Kolkata, a cylinder will cost Rs 2,351. In Mumbai, it costs Rs 2,205 instead of Rs 1955 previously. In Chennai, it now costs 2,406 as against Rs 2,138. In Kolkata, it now costs Rs 2351 against of Rs 2,087 previously.

In the past two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 346 per cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 105 and then on March 22, its price was reduced by Rs 9.

Domestic LPG cylinders have, however, been kept out of the latest round of hike.

137-day freeze on petrol and diesel rates ended on March 21

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) started to increase retail fuel prices after four months as international crude oil prices have soared.

The first increase in petrol and diesel prices this year, announced on March 22 was the first hike in 137 days. From November 3, 2021 until March 22, there had been a freeze on fuel prices due to the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowering state tax.

Though these measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after the results for the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were out on March 10.

Increase in crude oil prices likely to keep retail fuel prices high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand, drove the oil rally over the last four weeks.

JP Morgan earlier in its report said for OMCs to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent. And, there was a report that in view of the geopolitical crisis, India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel would go up by Rs 15-22 per litre. It was viewed that an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices, but only to an extent.

Brent crude which traded as high as $139 per barrel on March 7 and as low as $98 per barrel on March 15, was at $107.91 a barrel on March 31.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

The global markets are impacted as a result of sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter.