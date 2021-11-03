Govt slashes excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10

Representative image

The Centre on November 3, on the eve of Diwali, announced a reduction in the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel.

While the excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 5, the same has been brought down on diesel by Rs 10. The new prices will come into effect from November 4.

The reduction of excise duty is higher on diesel due to its wide usage in the agriculture sector, suggested a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," it said.

The reduction in excise duty comes amid a record-surge in fuel rates. The per litre rate of petrol has breached the Rs 110-mark in Delhi and Rs 115-mark in Mumbai, whereas, diesel is being sold at Rs 98.42 per litre in the national capital and Rs 106.62 in Mumbai.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹116 116 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹107 107 View more Show

The opposition parties had, over the past few months, demanded the Centre to bring down the excise duty in view of the escalating fuel prices.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)