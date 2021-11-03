MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt slashes excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10

The reduction in excise duty, announced a day ahead of Diwali, comes amid a record-surge in fuel rates with petrol crossing Rs 100 in all cities.

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Centre on November 3, on the eve of Diwali, announced a reduction in the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel.

While the excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 5, the same has been brought down on diesel by Rs 10. The new prices will come into effect from November 4.

The reduction of excise duty is higher on diesel due to its wide usage in the agriculture sector, suggested a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," it said.

The reduction in excise duty comes amid a record-surge in fuel rates. The per litre rate of petrol has breached the Rs 110-mark in Delhi and Rs 115-mark in Mumbai, whereas, diesel is being sold at Rs 98.42 per litre in the national capital and Rs 106.62 in Mumbai.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Tuesday, 02nd November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    116
View more

Tuesday, 02nd November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more
Show

The opposition parties had, over the past few months, demanded the Centre to bring down the excise duty in view of the escalating fuel prices.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #diesel #Excise duty #petrol
first published: Nov 3, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.