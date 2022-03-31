CNBC-TV18’s 17th India Business Leaders Awards 2022 — what to expect

CNBC-TV18_IBLA2022.

The 17th India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA) 2022 will feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a conversation with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan on Friday, April 1.

After the one-on-one at 5.05 pm, Sitharaman will interact in a Town Hall meeting with Indian Inc. executives at 5.20 pm on the topic Accelerating Growth In a Post-Covid world. The event will be followed by the awards presentation ceremony starting at 6:00 pm.

Business leaders will also have a chance to interact with the Finance Minister at an exclusive high tea at 4.30 pm ahead of the programme.

Here are the award categories:

—Award for Young Turk Startup of the Year

—Award for Young Turk of the Year

—Award for Most Promising Company of the Year

— Award for The Disruptors

— Award for Brand Campaign of the Year

— Lifetime Achievement Award

— Hall of Fame

— In Memoriam

— Award for Sports Leader of the Year

— Award for Entertainment Leader of the Year

— Award for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

— Award for Outstanding Company of the Year

— Award for Outstanding Business Leader of the Year

Jury meets, presents Vision Board for 2022

The IBLA 2022 jury meeting brought together Indian and global chief executive officers (CEOs) with Bhan to discuss and drive forward the theme Navigating 2022: Chasing The Recovery amid uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting marked the 17th edition of IBLA.

The jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.

The conversation inevitably veered into subjects that included Growth with Compassion and Nurturing a Culture of Agility & Innovation.

Chaired by Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, the jury included Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge (naukri.com); Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank; and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.

Watch the full jury discussion here

IBLA Legacy

IBLA has a rich legacy of awarding excellence and recognising work across the spectrum of corporate India. The awards jury is represented by some of the biggest names in industry who converge to select the winners every year.

It is an effort-intensive process with requisite due diligence undertaken by the jurors; the nominations comprise names and organisations that contribute to equitable economic growth.

The past two years of the pandemic have thrown up unprecedented challenges that have seen leaders navigate uncharted domains and emerge victorious, forging ahead with renewed vigour and determination.

The coming months are likely to throw up more challenges. Russia’s February 24 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine threatens disruptions in the supply chains of key commodities like crude oil, minerals and metals, and the US Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates to battle inflation, ending the era of easy money for now.