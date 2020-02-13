CNBC-TV18 crushes competition on Budget day, does better than rivals combined

As has been the experience from previous years, CNBC-TV18 proved once more that most of India was tuned into the business news channel from Network18 on February 1, the day of Union Budget 2020.

Data from BARC India, the TV rating agency, shows that CNBC-TV18 trounced its competition from the English business news channel space, garnering as much as 86 percent market share on February 1.

CNBC-TV18's domination was not restricted to the English business news space.

Data from the entire English news space shows CNBC-TV18 was the most-watched channel on Budget Day, garnering a 44 percent viewership. The nearest but distant rival, Republic TV, got 15.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18 also remained the most-watched English business news channel during the Budget week (February 1-7), garnering nearly three times the views of its nearest rival.



CNBC-TV18's viewership during the week was also more than any English general news channel.