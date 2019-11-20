App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL to develop 55 new coal mines in next 5 years: Coal Minister

"Coal India has taken... steps to boost its coal production, (including) opening of 55 greenfield projects having capacity of 92 MTPA (million tonne per annum) and expansion of 193 brownfield projects having capacity of about 310 MTPA in next five years," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

State-owned CIL will develop 55 new coal mines and expand 193 existing ones in the next five years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The company is also undertaking portal-based monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion.

"Coal India has taken... steps to boost its coal production, (including) opening of 55 greenfield projects having capacity of 92 MTPA (million tonne per annum) and expansion of 193 brownfield projects having capacity of about 310 MTPA in next five years," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

A new project on an unused land is called a greenfield project while the existing one that is modified or upgraded is called a brownfield project.

Close

Besides, CIL has introduced technology "to improve its work efficiency with high capacity Heavy Earth Moving Machinery, like 42 cum Shovel and 240 T Rear Dumpers in Gevra Expansion, Dipka & Kusmunda open cast mines (and) introduction of surface miners in opencast mines to improve operational efficiency and to cater to environmental needs."

related news

During 2018-19, around 50 per cent of the opencast coal production in CIL was through surface miners.

Further, in order to reduce import of coal, CIL is taking up source rationalisation with part supply from higher grade coal sources.

More coal from various sources was offered through e-auction schemes, particularly special forward e-auction, for power consumers, not having fuel supply agreement with CIL sources.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #Coal Minister #Companies

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.