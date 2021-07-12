Chiming in with IPO buzz | Zerodha shares the most common phrase by users last week

Online brokering firm Zerodha.

As several companies look to launch their initial public offering (IPO), July is shaping up to be a busy month for the markets. As a result, online brokerage firm Zerodha has also seen a rush of users looking to cash in on the wave early.

With many users looking to apply for various offerings, the online brokerage firm thought it was best to share the most common phrase used by its users last week.



The most used phrase on calls and tickets at Zerodha this past week:

"Please open my account as soon as possible. I want to apply for an IPO."

"The most used phrase on calls and tickets at Zerodha this past week: "Please open my account as soon as possible. I want to apply for an IPO," it said in a tweet.

Zerodha offers users the ability to invest in companies listed on Indian exchanges by applying online and making payments using mobile UPI applications.

It also provides customers with information about when an IPO had opened or closed. According to its website, in order for customers to invest in IPO using Zerodha and make payments with UPI, they will now require the 2.0 version.

"'SEBI has now made it mandatory for all IPOs to be supported by UPI 2.0. This means that we can now support IPO applications on our own. This is a much simpler, online process. All you need to do is enter the bid price, quantity and your UPI ID,'' the website states.

Also Read: Kill Switch: Zerodha introduces feature to help users take a break from trading

Although there was a lull in the primary market for a few weeks during the peak period of COVID second wave, 24 companies raised Rs 39,000 crore via IPOs in just the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, corporates raised around Rs 21,000 crore in second half of 2020 via IPOs.

In fact, benchmark indices also witnessed consolidation during April-May when the number of COVID cases were rising amid second wave. The number of daily new coronavirus cases peaked at around 4 lakh in early May.