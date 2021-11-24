MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CCI approves FedEx India's minority stake-buy in Delhivery

It has also given nod to acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India by Delhivery. Under the proposed combination, FedEx India will acquire a minority stake in Delhivery on fully diluted basis along with certain minority investor rights, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved FedEx India’s acquisition of minority stake in Delhivery.

It has also given nod to acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India by Delhivery. Under the proposed combination, FedEx India will acquire a minority stake in Delhivery on fully diluted basis along with certain minority investor rights, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

In addition, Delhivery Pvt Ltd will acquire certain operating assets pertaining to domestic business of FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Pvt Ltd. Some customers and employees of FedEx India will also be transferred to Delhivery, subject to obtaining their consent.

Some customers and employees of FedEx India will also be transferred to Delhivery, subject to obtaining their consent. "TNT India’s role in the combination is limited to the transfer to Delhivery of certain operating leases (along with associated assets) and employees, subject to their consent," it said.

The entities also propose to enter into certain interconnected and ancillary transactions, it added. "The proposed combination will have no impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, in any manner," the notice further added.

Close

Related stories

TNT India is part of the FedEx group. Delhivery and FedEx India are engaged in providing logistics solutions. Commission approves acquisition of a minority stake of Delhivery by FedEx India and acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India by Delhivery," a tweet by the regulator said.

"Commission approves acquisition of a minority stake of Delhivery by FedEx India and acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India by Delhivery," a tweet by the regulator said.

The regulator in a separate tweet said it has approved the proposed combination involving "(a) acquisition of stake by Veolia in Suez and (b) acquisition of stake in New Suez by Meridiam, Global Infrastructure Management (GIP) & La Caisse des dpts et consignations (CDC) & CNP Assurances."
PTI
Tags: #Business #CCI #Companies #Delhivery #FedEx
first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.