English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated February 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


    Q3FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 892 crore (up 10% y-o-y) was 25% above our estimate led by higher trading margin and inventory gain which offsets weak re-gas volume of 208 tbtu (down 11% y-o-y). Reported PAT of Rs. 1,144 crore (up 30% y-o-y) has a benefit of Rs. 348 crore related to “Use or Pay charges”. Dahej re-gas volumes declined by 11.7% y-o-y to 196 tbtu (utilization of 87.9%) and Kochi re-gas volume declined by 20% q-o-q to 12 tbtu (utilisation of 18.8%). Weak volumes were a result of elevated spot LNG prices ( $25-26/mmBtu currently). Use or Pay charges” of Rs. 348 crore reflect P-LNG’s ability to protect earnings if customers offtake volume below contractual agreement and the same re-enforces confidence on earnings visibility for P-LNG. Dahej expansion projects on track and to be completed in next three years.


    Outlook


    Valuation is attractive at 9.3x/8.5x its FY23E/FY24E EPS, given earnings visibility, high RoE, and FCF/dividend yield of 9%/6%. Hence, we maintain a Buy on Petronet LNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 285.


    More Info on Petronet LNG

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:50 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 216.20, down Rs 1.85, or 0.85 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 218.70 and an intraday low of Rs 214.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 73,335 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 93,501 shares, a decrease of -21.57 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 2.05 at Rs 218.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.90 and 52-week low Rs 206.70 on 25 February, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.13 percent below its 52-week high and 4.6 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,430.00 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 08:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.