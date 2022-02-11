English
    Buy Indo Count; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indo Count has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

    February 11, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indo Count


    Indo Count (ICIL) is one of India’s largest home textile manufacturer, exporter with an extensive product range spanning across bed sheets, quilts & bed linen. It has a presence in top nine out of 10 top big box retailers in US. ICIL is an integrated bedding solution provider, boasting capacity of 90 million metre per annum of dyeing/processing and cutting /sewing It exports to nearly 54 countries with US being the prime market (~75% of revenues and commanding ~20%+ market share in bed sheets)


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value ICIL at Rs 300 i.e. 15x FY23E EPS


    At 15:27 hrs Indo Count Industries was quoting at Rs 207.20, down Rs 6.80, or 3.18 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 218.90 and an intraday low of Rs 207.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 27,864 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 38,090 shares, a decrease of -26.85 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.11 percent or Rs 8.45 at Rs 214.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 314.80 and 52-week low Rs 113.00 on 11 October, 2021 and 18 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 34.18 percent below its 52-week high and 83.36 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,090.12 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indo Count #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:35 pm
