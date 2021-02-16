MARKET NEWS

Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 1430: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries


Grasim reported strong outperformance during Q3 which was led by strong OPM for Viscose business led by higher realization, lower fixed costs and input cost benefits. Viscose demand and prices are expected to remain firm aiding in sustaining standalone profitability. Reduction in consolidated and standalone net debt continues to strengthen balance sheet. Viscose and chemical expansion plans on track and expected to complete by Q3FY2022.The board yet to approve capex plans for FY2022.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs.1430 led by upwardly revised estimates and assigning premium due to its foray into paints business.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Grasim Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:23 pm

