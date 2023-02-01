English
    Union Budget 2023: Government bond yield eases post expected market borrowing figures

    Union Budget 2023: At 11:36 AM, the yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bond was trading at 7.3831 percent compared to the last close of 7.3438.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 01, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman outside Finance Ministry on Budget Day 2023

    The yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond fell over 4 basis points after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced market borrowing figures which is in line with market expectations.

    At 12:24 PM, the yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bond was trading at 7.3165 percent compared to the last close of 7.3438.

    During the start of the speech, yields rose by over 4 basis points (bps) to 7.3891 percent.

    The Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the markets in 2023-24 to finance its fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament on February 1.