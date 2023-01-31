Economic Survey 2023: G-sec trading volume zooms to two-year high in second quarter of FY23

The Economic Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on January 31

The Economic Survey 2023, tabled in the Parliament on January 31, said the trading volume of government securities (G-Sec), including treasury bills and state development loans, touched a two-year high during the second quarter of the current financial year.

“The trading volume in G-Secs (including T-Bills and SDLs) reached a two-year high of Rs 27.7 lakh crore during Q2 FY23, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.3 per cent,” the Survey document said.

The survey attributed the jump to higher investor participation in the bond market. As per market participants, the rising interest is among institutional investors and there is very minimal retail participation.

The yield on 10-year benchmark government bond largely remained stable and is currently trading at 7.3727 percent.

Money market dealers attributed it to the short-covering by traders.

