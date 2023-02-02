English
    Daily Voice | This CIO explains how Centre can achieve its divestment target of Rs 61,000 crore

    Job creation is an outcome of capital expenditure and infrastructure spends across various sectors. I feel there is strong scope of major job creation opportunities if the planned projects and outlays are put to work in the right manner.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 02, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors

    "I am very bullish on the whole domestic tourism sector considering post pandemic the local population have taken to domestic travel in an unprecedented scale and this would continue to grow," Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Advisors says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    He further says government has clearly shown its focus to develop the travel and tourism industry and continues to build on the good work it has been doing for the last few years by connecting various parts of the country through airports, new rail lines and broad roads.

    Aniruddha Sarkar with over 15 years of experience in the capital markets rated the budget as 9/10 considering it has been a bit harsh on the top tax payers in the society indirectly.

    He feels the divestment target of Rs 61,000 crore for FY24 is possible if government is able to manage sale of both IDBI Bank & Container Corporation as these two can garner close to Rs 45,000 crore at current prices.