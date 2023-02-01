English
    Budget 2023: Lacklustre event for metals sector, duties unchanged

    Union Budget 2023-24: An increase in infrastructure spending, however, will be positive for the sector

    Amritha Pillay
    February 01, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

    The Budget 2023-24 did not offer metal companies any new giveaways, maintaining the status quo on duty and tax structures for raw material sourcing. Increased infrastructure spending, however, was positive for demand.

    “To facilitate the availability of raw materials for the steel sector, exemption from Basic Customs Duty (BCD)  on raw materials for the manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode is being continued,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1 while presenting the Budget .

    Follow our live blog for the latest Budget 2023 updates 

    “Similarly, the concessional BCD of 2.5 percent on copper scrap is also being continued to ensure the availability of raw materials for secondary copper producers who are mainly in the MSME sector.”