    Budget 2023 is for the aam aadmi but will it spur consumption?

    Budget 2023-24: The tax exemptions is a positive development for the lower end of consumption as the lower and middle class will have more disposable income, analysts say

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
    The Union Budget 2023 rejigged the personal income tax by increasing the rebate limit, with experts saying it will put more money in the hands of the people. Experts, however, are divided on how far it will boost consumption.

    Presenting the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a rebate on tax on income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier under the new tax regime. The basic exemption limit in the regime has been raised to Rs 3 lakh, up from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier.

    Slab rejig

    The number of slabs under the new IT regime has now come down to five from six. For taxable income of up to Rs 3 lakh, there is no liability. For incomes between Rs 3-6 lakh, it is 5 percent. For taxable income between 6-9 lakh, it is 10 percent. For taxable income between 9-12 lakh, it will be 15 percent. For taxable income between 12-15 lakh, 20 percent and for those with income above Rs 15 lakh, 30 percent.