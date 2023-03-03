Book on data-driven social development launched at Raisina Dialogue event

Jagannatha Kumar at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 event.

A book that focuses on how data is driving social impact at the grassroots was launched during the Raisina Dialogue event on March 3.

Titled 'Micro Matters: Using Development for Data in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution', the book is the third in a series published by Reliance Foundation and ORF about transformations in development and governance.

The book explores eight interventions by organisations in India that are advancing the country’s D4D agenda by gathering data; processing it to evolve insights; translating insights into actions; and making a social impact. It also identifies key replicable lessons from the design and execution of these initiatives.

Introducing the book, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said the cases it describes are examples of the D4D approach that is a core priority of the Indian G20 Presidency.

“Micro Matters shows how organisations in India use data to drive sustainable development in healthcare, education, disaster preparedness, women’s empowerment, and agriculture. With India recognised by many as representing the interests of the Global South both within and beyond the G20, there is no better time than now to integrate the principles of D4D into the global development agenda,” he added.

Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said India’s status as a global digital powerhouse makes it a key voice in the evolving discourse on D4D. “India launched a series of potentially game-changing data initiatives in the run-up to its G20 Presidency, including efforts to make datasets publicly available; strengthen measures for data privacy and security; and use emerging tech to engage with data. The cases in Micro Matters reflect many of these imperatives,” he noted.

According to the book, the eight D4D-related lessons from Micro Matters are amalgamation of tech-based data collection with the use of legacy datasets and knowledge; using dashboards to communicate real-time data and trends to decision-makers; optimising the use of emerging technologies to collect and analyse data; incorporating ancillary services into the design of D4D interventions; building trust by ensuring data confidentiality and security; visualising the scalability and replicating of D4D projects from their conception; providing alternate solutions where connectivity and access are a challenge; and working collaboratively and adopting a multi-stakeholder approach.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.