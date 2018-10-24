App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bio-Med MD gets bail in polio vaccine contamination case, drug inspectors apologise to court

Bio-Med came under the scrutiny of DCGI in September, when inspectors claimed that they found type 2 polio strain in the polio vaccines it manufactured

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ghaziabad District Court has granted bail to Sarayu Garg, managing director of Bio-Med, a vaccine manufacturing company. The court called his arrest, made on behalf of an FIR filed by drug controllers a month ago, ‘unlawful’, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Based in Ghaziabad, Bio-Med came under the scrutiny of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in September, when inspectors claimed that they found type 2 polio strain in the vaccines it manufactured. The type 2 virus strain was eradicated in India and the world in 2016.

Many batches of the questionable vaccines manufactured by Bio-Med went into circulation and experts had said they pose a threat of bringing back the deadly disease in India.

The drug inspectors who filed the FIR and arrested Garg have apologised to the court, according to the report. The court made clear in its judgment that an FIR cannot be filed in allegations under section 17A, 17B, 27A, 36C (this deals with offences like manufacturing spurious drugs, misbranding drugs etc) when read along with section 18/27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

related news

Garg told the paper that the inspectors apologised before the court but not before him. He accused them of illegally searching his campus when senior management of the manufacturing facility was not present.

Garg dismissed the claim of Bio-Med’s polio vaccines being contaminated as false. “How can a man make a mistake in GMP certified, ISO 90001 and ISO 14001 certified facilities—the best credentials for any lab. It is all false and this has  led to the demolition of faith in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Drug Lab,” he said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:51 pm

tags #Central Drug Lab #FDA #Health #India #polio #vaccine

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.