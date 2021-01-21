MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharat Road Network inks deal for sale of road project in Odisha

The company has executed a securities purchase agreement with Indian Highway Concessions Trust acting through its investment manager, for sale of the entirety of the company’s shareholding in Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Road Network on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with India Highway Concession Trust, an infrastructure investment trust set up by Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ), for the sale of a road project in Odisha.

The company has executed a securities purchase agreement with Indian Highway Concessions Trust acting through its investment manager, for sale of the entirety of the company’s shareholding in Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bharat Road Network said the equity value of the proposed transaction is subject to adjustments of debt and other capital and operational costs at closing date and hence net consideration receivable is not ascertainable at this stage.

BRNL is currently the largest shareholder, with 40 percent stake in this project.

The share purchase agreement provides for the complete transfer of ownership of Shree Jagannath Expressway Pvt Ltd, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) engaged in the development, operation and maintenance of a 67-kilometre toll road project from Bhubaneswar to Chandikhole, in Odisha, the company said.

Close

Related stories

Bajrang Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director, BRNL, said the transaction is in line with the company’s strategic plan for stakeholder value creation through portfolio assets reallocation, while focusing on enhancing operational excellence and increasing financial efficiencies in existing assets.

"The transaction is expected to help BRNL in reducing its debts and will also provide the company with funds for reinvesting in its existing assets under construction,” he added.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, CDPQ, said: "It will be the first asset integrated into the new CDPQ-owned roads platform in India, which we set up and staffed in 2020. This reflects our long-term confidence and interest for the sector and more broadly the Indian infrastructure market."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
PTI
TAGS: #Bharat Road Network #Business #Odisha
first published: Jan 21, 2021 01:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.