Best credit card offers: ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Axis & Kotak bank

If you love shopping, you couldn’t have lived in better times, especially if have a credit card, a little bit of plastic that’s like Aladdin’s lamp, to fulfil your heart’s desire. You can get some pretty great deals through your credit card, so make full use of those credit card offers. If you are doing a lot of online shopping, make sure you have the right credit card, since these web sites tie up with card companies to offer discounts. For example, if you use your HDFC credit card on the bank’s Smartbuy online platform, you can get great offers on Flipkart. You can use your ICICI Bank credit card or debit card to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on Amazon, on purchases of Rs 3,000 and above. You can also avail of EMI schemes. For example, if you use credit cards from HSBC, Citibank, IndusInd etc you can get attractive no-cost EMI options on Amazon.
Credit Card Offers on Travel
With holiday season in full swing, you need to check out the best credit card offers on travel so that you get the best bang for that travel buck. HSBC Bank offers up to Rs 15,000 instant discount on international flight bookings, 25 percent on international hotel bookings and Rs 1,500 on domestic flight bookings on the travel booking site MakeMyTrip every Sunday. Axis Bank’s World Credit Card offers 5,000 award miles on activation, four award miles on every Rs 200 spent, and a complimentary priority pass membership with two free visits. HDFC credit card offers up to Rs 1,000 off on domestic flights, up to Rs 5,000 off on international flights and a flat Rs 750 off on domestic hotels for bookings on Yatra.com. This offer is valid till June 30, 2019. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card offers travel vouchers worth Rs 7,700 if you spend Rs 1.8 lakh in a year, plus four complimentary visits to airport lounges across India.
Credit Card Offers on Dining
Care for some fine dining? Make sure the credit card or debit card is on the menu as well. Many issuers are falling over themselves to make offers and discounts that should make eating out a much more pleasurable experience. Take for instance HSBC. It offers a 15 percent discount at over 1,000 restaurants across the country on its credit and debit cards. It even has a website with a listing of restaurants where you can avail of the discount. Citibank too offers a 15 percent discount. ICICI Bank has a range of offers for its cards – you can get discounts of 20 percent at Pizza Hut, 25 percent on Mojo Pizza, 10 percent on Baskin Robbins etc. You can also get a discount of 15 percent on HDFC Regalia card at premium restaurants across India, and 15 percent on Axis Bank Credit Cards as well. American Express also offers discounts, including 20 percent discount on F&B outlets at The Lalit and Marriott Hotels and 15 percent at Neemrana Fort Palace.
Credit Card Offers on Grocery
Think your grocery bills are spiraling out of control? You could get a bit of a helping hand from your credit card. Here’s some information on the best credit card offers you can get on groceries. Of course, you may not be able to get many offers from your neighbourhood kirana stores, but you certainly will get attractive offers at big supermarkets and online stores. You can get 20 percent cashback on Citi credit and debit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 at the online store Big Basket. Similarly, HDFC Bank offers Rs 200 off, Axis Bank Rs 250, ICICI Bank 20 percent, Kotak 10 percent etc. State Bank of India offers 5 percent instant discount if you use its cards to shop at Big Bazaar, while American Express offers 3 percent off at Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Hypercity and Foodhall. HyperCITY and RBL Bank have brought out a card called RBL Bank HyperCITY Rewards Credit Card, which allows you to enjoy reward points, fuel surcharge waiver, discounts and more.
Credit Card Offers on Entertainment
So what are the best credit cards to use for entertainment? Here are some of the best credit card offers that will make your evening out an enjoyable experience, and be light on your pocket as well. You can use HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to get a 25 percent discount of up to Rs 100 for movies and non-movies on BookMyShow mobile app. You can also get a 25 percent discount on movie tickets with Axis Bank’s MY ZONE Credit Card. If you use HSBC Credit Card on Saturdays to buy two tickets on BookMyShow, you get an additional movie ticket free, up to a limit of Rs 200. ICICI Banks offers a flat Rs 400 off on a minimum transaction of Rs 1,500 on BookMyShow, 15 percent discount on single park entry ticket to EsselWorld, and 15 percent off on Water Kingdom. The SBI Card ELITE offers free movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 every year.
Credit Card Offers on Cashback
Cashback offers adds some extra zing to your shopping experience. You can shop on Amazon.in to avail of 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank debit card or credit card up to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per card. The minimum order value has to be Rs 5,000 and the maximum cashback that you can avail per order is Rs 1,500. You can also get up to 10 percent cash back on purchasing mobiles, laptops, electronic items, clothing, TVs, and appliances on Flipkart using SBI, HDFC, Axis, ICICI, Citibank and Yes Bank credit or debit cards. Paytm has tied up with Citi to launch the Paytm First Card that will offer one percent unlimited cashback. Citibank also has the Citi Cash Back Credit Card that offers 5 percent on movie ticket purchases, telephone bill payments and utility bill payments. Of course, there are cashback offers for specific products too. For example, you can get up to 10 percent cashback on certain Samsung TVs by using your HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank cards. ICICI Bank offers 10 percent cashback on Apple products like Macbook, iPads and watches.
Credit Card FAQs
What is the difference between a credit card and a debit card?
The difference is that when you make a purchase through a debit card, the amount is instantly deducted from your bank account, while when you use a credit card, you are sent a bill that you have to pay later. So in effect, when you use a credit card, you are basically getting a loan from the credit card company until such time you pay the bill.
Which is better in terms of offers and benefits?
While offers and discounts are available on both debit cards and credit cards, the latter generally has a wider range on offer.
What are co-branded cards, and do they have any benefit?
Credit cards sometimes tie up with brands or companies to offer co-branded cards. These are useful for those who use a certain product or service a lot. Companies can then offer additional benefits to these customers to encourage loyalty. For example, Axis Bank has tied up with Lufthansa to offer the Miles & More Credit Card. Frequent flyers can avail of benefits like unlimited frequent flyer miles and access to airport lounges around the world.
What are reward points and how to redeem them?
Credit cards offer reward points for every purchase you make. These rewards points can then be exchanged for products, gift vouchers, airline miles and even donations to charities. Some of the products may include mobile phones & tablets, backpacks, toiletries, home and kitchen appliances etc. Every credit card issuer has its own list. You can see how many reward points you have accumulated through your Internet banking account. Some credit cards allow you to pay your outstanding amount using reward points.
Do reward points have an expiry date?
That varies from bank to bank. While some banks have an expiry period for reward points, others allow you to accumulate them till such time you use that credit card.
What is cashback?
This is type of incentive credit card issuers offer buyers to induce them to purchase more. What this means is that you get a certain percentage of the transaction in cash as a reward, in other words, a discount. It could be adjusted against your credit card account.
How to choose a credit card?You have to take several things into consideration while choosing a credit card. One is the amount of spending. If you spend big and like to take your time to pay the bill, you might want a credit card that has a low rate of interest. If you pay on time, interest rates won’t affect you. Another is the use you put your credit card to. If you love eating out, going to movies and so on, you might want a card that has good offers on eating out and entertainment. If you travel abroad frequently, look for a credit card that has low transaction fees and currency conversion charges.
