Barbie or Oppenheimer? Which opening IPO will you subscribe to this weekend?

7 parameters to make an informed decision.

It's unlikely that either film will end up bombing at the box office. And if the hype over the movies is more sustainable than the hype in the markets right now, you can have a blast either way. But a choice still needs to be made:



The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023

7 ways to decide:

1) Ryan Gosling vs Cillian Murphy: If you like men, this is an almost impossible decision; the kind that makes you wish you had more in your emotional and financial kitty to splurge on both. Cillian Murphy is the dream you want in your Inceptions. Ryan Gosling is the dream boat who can take you to La La Land.

2) Margot Robbie vs Emily Blunt: This is as hard as telling the difference between Beige and Mauve. (I had to use spellcheck just to get the spellings right) Margot Robbie could convince you to even join a Suicide Squad. While Emily Blunt could convince you to become the Devil who wears Prada.

3) Doctor Barbie vs Dr Oppenheimer: Doctor Barbie was one of the favourite Barbies of its time. I know this mainly because my elder sister had one and made me play the role of cancer patient. But if you’re up against Dr Oppenheimer, then you’ll be lucky to escape with just cancer.

4) China or Japan: If you’re going for Barbie, then you’ll make the Chinese very happy by showing a part of Vietnam in China and they might just invest in you. But if you’re going for Oppenheimer, then you’ll make the whole of Japan very unhappy and they might take short positions on your happiness.

5) Defence or Entertainment: Oppenheimer represents the rising interest in defence stocks while Barbie is a good entertainment proxy for the rising share price of PVR. But if PVR does not drop the prices of popcorn, then angry customers might ask Dr Oppenheimer to pay the stock price a visit.

6) GenZ Finfluencers vs Seasoned Boomer investors: Barbie represents the forever stuck in childhood GenZ looking for instant gratification, whether from their social media posts or their finfluencer trading courses. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, represents the dour boomer investors who predict an apocalyptic bear market every time the Nifty rises by more than 1 percent intra-day.

7) Go diversified and hedge your bets with Barbenheimer: The markets today are equally betting on hopes of a US recession and a cut in interest rates so everyone can live in the Barbie fantasy. But there is equally another lot who feel the apocalypse is coming any minute with rate hikes by Dr Jerome Powell. So perhaps as a true investor, maybe the best bet is to hedge your bets and invest in a Barbenheimer marathon investing in both movies over the weekend.