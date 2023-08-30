In last-minute U-turn, Bengaluru airport postpones T2's international ops debut due to poor preparedness 

Bengaluru airport T2

In a last-minute U-turn, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), announced its decision to postpone the relocation of international flight operations to Terminal 2 (T2) on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, BIAL had announced that all international flight operations will be shifted to T2, starting August 31.

"The planned relocation of international operations to Terminal 2 at KIA Bengaluru, scheduled for August 31, 2023, has been postponed. Following consultations with regulatory authorities, BIAL will provide a confirmed transition date tomorrow (August 31)," a BIAL spokesperson said.

"This last-minute decision was made during the final preparedness review to ensure an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue in Terminal 1 until further notice."

While BIAL didn’t reveal the reason for postponing the date, sources said poor preparedness led to the decision.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this resolution and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to create the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We kindly request all international passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information," the spokesperson concluded.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru was supposed to be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal on August 31.

T2, known as a "terminal in a garden", commenced domestic operations on January 15, 2023

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.