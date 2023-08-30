Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to commence international operations from August 31

Bengaluru airport T2

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will commence its international operations, with the first flight scheduled on August 31, 2023.

"Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal," said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), in a statement on August 30.

"IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo," it said.

All international flights departing and arriving from 10:45 am onwards on August 31 will transition from T1 and start operating from T2, marking a significant milestone for Bengaluru airport, according to a statement from BIAL.

Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and two Indian). Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, said, “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for Bengaluru airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2."

"We are committed to providing our passengers with an unparalleled travel experience, and T2 reflects our dedication to delivering world-class facilities and services. With our expanded international operations, we look forward to strengthening Bengaluru's connectivity to the rest of the world," it said.

"The start of international operations at T2 reflects Bengaluru airport's commitment to meeting the growing demands of global travellers and improving the overall passenger experience. T2 is designed to handle increased passenger traffic efficiently and with its modern infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and passenger-centric amenities, it aims to offer a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all passengers," BIAL said.

The terminal features spacious check-in counters and self-baggage drop counters to facilitate swift and hassle-free check-in processes. Passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, streamlined immigration and customs procedures, it said.

Additionally, T2 will be providing passengers with a multitude of choices when it comes to retail and F&B in the next few months. These options encompass a diverse array of cuisines and shopping options and focus on catering to the global traveller. T2 also features an international lounge that allows travellers to relax, recharge, or attend to their work in a comfortable setting, it said.

Access to T2

To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4 km-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year.

This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Passengers arriving at T2 can be conveniently picked up by their cars at the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience, it said.

Referred to as the ‘Terminal in a Garden’, T2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. The terminal is meant to be a 'walk in the garden', with passengers travelling through 10,000 sqm of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology, it said.

Located on the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 sqm of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

T2 promises to provide travellers with a unique terminal experience, offering them the highest level of comfort and enjoyment. These facets make the newly inaugurated terminal a valuable addition to Bengaluru airport, not only as a transit hub but also as a memorable destination in itself, it said.