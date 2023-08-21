Singapore Airlines to be first international flight to land at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 on August 31

File photo

Singapore Airlines will be the first international flight to land at Terminal 2 (T2) of Bengaluru Airport on August 31.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) sources said the flight will depart from Changi Airport (Singapore time 8:50 am) on August 31 and arrive at Kempegowda International Airport at 10:55 am on the same day, with a flight duration of four hours and 35 minutes.

"We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2," said BIAL on August 21.

BIAL had initially planned to commence international operations on September 1, but has now decided to advance it by one day.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), had said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal.

T2, known as a "terminal in a garden", commenced domestic operations on January 15, 2023. With its opening for international operations on August 31, 2023, global passengers transiting through Bengaluru airport can look forward to better facilities, including enhanced baggage drop facilities, a streamlined immigration process, and the addition of more duty-free outlets, restaurants, and lounges.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

BIAL is also constructing two 'Garden Pavilions' with the aim of enhancing the experience for international travellers at KIA.

BIAL is also planning a Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), offering hassle-free and seamless travel integration for passengers.