Coming soon: 40-meter-high, 360-degree view Garden Pavilions at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is now constructing two 'Garden Pavilions' with the aim of enhancing the experience for international travellers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Standing 40 meters high, two unique structures within the international section of Terminal 2 (T2) are set to offer passengers a 360-degree panoramic view of the airport. Similar to the viewing gallery at Singapore's Changi Airport, the 'Garden Pavilions' will provide a vantage point to witness planes taking off and landing. Additionally, BIAL is planning to install a 20-meter monumental sculpture near these 'Garden Pavilions' in the forest belt of T2.

"International passengers will soon be able to ascend to the magnificent 40-meter-high 'Garden Pavilions,' where a delightful lounge experience awaits them. They can savour a meal, soak in the ambiance, and relish a refreshing drink, all while taking their time before their flight. This elevated viewpoint offers a magnificent 360-degree vista, allowing guests to witness the bustling activity of the airport from every angle. Garden Pavilions aims to provide an extraordinary experience, and BIAL is particularly excited about this new addition," Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates KIA, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"Both pavilions are for international passengers. One will open on September 1 and the other one will take some more time," he added.

International flight operations at Bengaluru airport will be shifted to the recently launched T2 on September 1.

"After completing the check-in process, international passengers will have the opportunity to explore various retail outlets. A pathway will connect the boarding area and Garden Pavilions, allowing international passengers to access the lounge and other facilities. The height of the pavilions will be approximately 40m, while the restaurants will be located at a level of 32m," a BIAL spokesperson said.

Milestone, a Bengaluru-based firm specializing in the design and construction of facades, is executing the project. "We are currently constructing two garden pavilions that are shaped like inverted bamboo baskets. The construction of the first pavilion is nearly complete, with 95% of the work finished. The second pavilion is around 40% complete. This is a unique concept of a viewing gallery within an airport in India" a spokesperson of the firm told Moneycontrol.

The aero viewing gallery, a popular feature at global airports, has sparked anticipation among aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters. The 'Garden Pavilions' are set to offer a range of amenities, including a treetop outdoor lounge, indoor restaurant, garden bridge, exhibition centers, and retail shops.

Innovative plant watering technology

Addressing the challenge of maintaining and watering the plants in Terminal 2, Marar explained, "The challenge of automating the watering process when the plants are 15 meters above ground led us to rely on technology. All the watering systems are managed through an app that tracks the water requirements of each plant."

"Sensors placed in every plant zone measure root zone temperature, humidity levels, and evapotranspiration rates. Based on these readings, the precise amount of water required for each plant is determined. The plants receive water only when needed. The system ensures efficient water management, with any excess water collected back into the reservoir. This way, leakages are minimized, and water is utilized optimally," he said.

BIAL has sourced 6 lakh plants from diverse ecological habitats in India. Passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy a stroll through 10,235 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens, and green lagoons, which enhance the terminal and the areas leading up to the boarding area.

Garden-themed design of T2

Terminal 2, also known as the 'Terminal in a Garden,' began its domestic operations on January 15, 2023. When asked about the inspiration behind the design, Marar explained, "When constructing an airport, it should reflect the essence of the city it serves. What better inspiration than the beautiful city of Bengaluru, known as the Garden City? We wanted an airport that celebrates the city and embodies its important aspects. Bengaluru symbolizes modernity, progress, and its cherished traditions and heritage. Our aim was to bring these elements together, showcasing both technological leadership and the region's beauty. The airport features cutting-edge security screening machines, state-of-the-art facilities, and stunning artworks that reflect the spirit of the city. It is truly a celebration of Bengaluru in every possible way," he said.

T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, T2 offers passengers a unique 'walk in the garden' experience. Located on the northeastern side of terminal-1, T2 spans 2.5 lakh square meters in area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.