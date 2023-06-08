MC Exclusive: Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to handle all international flight operations from September 1

T2 of Benagluru airport

Starting from September 1, all international flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be shifted to the recently launched Terminal 2 (T2).

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates KIA, said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal. September 1 is the firm date for the collective transition of all international airlines from T1 to T2. The transition will not be carried out in phases, as immigration and customs need to be set up. At midnight on August 31, all international traffic will be shifted to T2. This overnight transition is quite exciting".

Regarding the preparedness to commence international operations from T2, he said they have an Operational Readiness Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme.

"ORAT programme is already underway, which involves conducting trials with all airlines and ground handling companies and testing all the systems. So by the time we move in, the staff will have already undergone extensive training. They will be well-acquainted with the floors, routes, and various other aspects, guaranteeing a seamless operation right from day one," said Marar.

Air India to shift its domestic operations to T2 by this month

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. Three airlines — Vistara (commenced operations on March 26, 2023), AirAsia (since February 15, 2023), and Star Air (from January 15, 2023) — have been operating domestic services from T2.

"Regarding domestic operations, Air India is the only other airline that will be relocating to T2. In terms of capacity, we are fully prepared to accommodate them immediately. We are currently evaluating Air India's readiness and their proposed timelines. Once they are ready, they can seamlessly transition to T2 without any constraints. Our goal is to have them operating from T2 by the end of this month," he said.

T1 will undergo refurbishment

The Kempegowda International Airport's T1, which began operations around 15 years ago on May 24, 2008, is scheduled for refurbishment in the near future.

"Once the international airlines transition to T2, the refurbishment of T1 will commence. The international portion of T1 will be converted back to a domestic terminal. T1 will undergo a complete transformation to become a fully integrated domestic terminal," explained Marar.

Bengaluru airport to become the gateway for the country

Referring to British airline Virgin Atlantic's plan to commence direct service between Bengaluru and London (Heathrow) from March 31, 2024, Marar said, "The growing number of international airlines announcing flights from Bengaluru clearly indicates that KIA is evolving into much more than a regional hub. Bengaluru airport is now recognised as the new gateway to India, transcending its previous perception as merely a gateway to South India. This is what makes the rise in international traffic so exciting." he said.

"We are delighted by Virgin Atlantic's announcement, and we have also witnessed Qantas Airways launching the Bengaluru-Sydney route, along with Lufthansa's addition of a new route to Munich alongside their existing flight to Frankfurt. It will be an exhilarating journey to witness the expansion of Bengaluru's connectivity to various international destinations," he added.

BIAL expects 40 million passengers during 2023-24

Marar expressed his belief that the aviation market in India still holds immense potential for growth, stating that the current level of travel is below its full potential.

"If we have more planes in the sky, I believe that the growth in aviation will be even faster than what we are currently witnessing. At Bengaluru airport, the passenger count reached 31.9 million last year, and our expectation for the 2023-24 period is to approach close to 40 million passengers," he said.

Marar further highlighted that the air traffic in India is poised for continuous growth, as evidenced by the remarkable traffic witnessed during an off-peak month like March 2023. "Despite not being a holiday or business travel month, we experienced a significant influx of passengers at the airport during March 2023, indicating a sustained demand for travel," Marar said.

He also emphasised that since the commencement of operations at T2, the traffic growth has followed the anticipated trend. "The growth has been evenly distributed between T1 and T2, with AirAsia, Star Air and Vistara driving growth at T2, while IndiGo and Akasa contributing to the growth story of T1," he said.

"T2 has been designed to accommodate 25 million passengers, with a domestic capacity of 15 million and an international capacity of 10 million. Once the refurbishment of T1 is complete, it will have the capacity to accommodate 35-40 million passengers," Marar said.

Teething issues at T2

Regarding the water leakage incident reported last month at T2 following the rain, Marar addressed it as a minor teething issue. He attributed the leakage to a torn membrane, which was likely caused by an oversight by a construction worker.

"However, since the immediate rectification of the issue, there have been no further leakages despite subsequent heavy rains," he said

Marar said that minor issues can be anticipated when opening a terminal of such magnitude, spanning 2.5 million square feet. He emphasised that even major airports worldwide have encountered more significant challenges during their openings.