    Bengaluru airport's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails first rain test; water seeps in following showers

    According to the Met department, the KIA area reported 9.8mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

    Christin Mathew Philip
    May 03, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, reported water leakage on May 2 following heavy rain.


    Pragna L Krupa, a passenger tweeted the pictures of the newly built terminal which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

    When contacted, a spokesperson from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, in a statement said: "Heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage in the kerb side of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport.”

    "We acknowledge that large and new infrastructure such as T2 will have teething problems. We are looking into it. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues. At Bengaluru airport, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both our terminals," the spokesperson added.

    The new domestic terminal started operations on January 15, 2023. The terminal has been named the 'Terminal in a Garden' to honour the Garden city of Bengaluru. According to BIAL's website, the terminal is intended to be a "walk in the garden, with passengers travelling through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology."

    Located on the northeastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square meters of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually, according to BIAL.

    Christin Mathew Philip is an Assistant editor at moneycontrol.com. Based in Bengaluru, he writes on mobility, infrastructure and start-ups. He is a Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awardee. You can find him on Twitter here: twitter.com/ChristinMP_
    first published: May 3, 2023 02:55 pm