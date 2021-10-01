MARKET NEWS

English
Bajaj Housing Finance cuts home loan rate to 6.7%

A host of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) including SBI and HDFC have recently announced cuts in home loan rates as part of festive offers.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

 
 
Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) on October 1 announced a cut in its home loan interest rate to 6.70 percent per annum from 6.75 percent for salaried and professional applicants.

Applicants with good credit, income and employment profile can apply today and save substantially by availing of this new interest rate, the company said in a release.

Customers with an existing home loan can also avail of the new rate by opting for a Home Loan Balance Transfer, the firm said.

Also Read: Top banks queue up to offer low rates on home loans this festive season: Should you switch?

Eligible applicants can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance and avail of the reduced interest rate, it said.

A host of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) including State Bank of India and Housing Development Finance Corporation have recently announced cuts in home loan rates as part of festive offers.

On September 21, HDFC said it will offer home loans at 6.7 percent as part of a festive offer, joining a bunch of mortgage lenders that have cut interest rates to perk up demand.

Under this special offer,  customers can avail of HDFC home loans starting at 6.70 percent effective September 20, HDFC said.

This offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to the borrower’s credit score.


Also Read: SBI home loans at 6.70%. Check how to apply
This is a close-ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, the lender said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bajaj Finance #bajaj housing finance
first published: Oct 1, 2021 02:14 pm

