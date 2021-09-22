MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SBI home loans at 6.70%: Step-by-step guide and other details

The main objective of this campaign of SBI is to help more and more people to get their own home at low interest rates and without paying processing fee, making the home loan business simpler and more attractive.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
SBI offers customised home loans as per the requirement of individuals

SBI offers customised home loans as per the requirement of individuals

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced first-of-its kind credit score linked home loans at 6.7 percent for its customers for any loan amount.

SBI Chief General Manager (CGM) Umesh Kumar Pandey informed that this drive to provide home loans at concessional interest rates will be completed in two phases, the bank said in its official release.

The first phase will be operated from September 1 to October 31, while the second phase will be operational from November 1 to December 31, it said.

Earlier the home loan interest rate was different for salaried and non-salaried homebuyers wherein the non-salaried had to pay higher interest rates that their salaried counterparts.

“Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers," the bank clarified.

Close

Related stories

The main objective of this campaign of SBI is to help more and more people to get their own home at low interest rates and without paying processing fee, making the home loan business simpler and more attractive, it added.

SBI offers customised home loans as per the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loan of higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

Features of the credit score linked SBI home loans:

  • Low interest rates

  • Zero processing charges

  • No hidden or administrative charges

  • Interest concession for women borrowers

  • First-of-its kind credit score linked home loans

  • No prepayment penalties

  • Interest calculation on a daily reducing balance

  • Home loan also available as an overdraft


 

To apply for SBI home loan, customers can now click on the link and fill the required details like account number and mobile number to check eligibility and loan quotation.

Customers can also apply for a home loan using YONO SBI at the comfort of their home.

Here is how to apply:

  • Login to your YONO account

  • On the home page, click on the menu (three lines) on the top extreme left

  • Click on loans

  • Click on Home Loan

  • Do a quick eligibility check by providing your date of birth

  • Enter your income source

  • Enter your net monthly income

  • Details of any other loans

  • Check your eligible loan amount and proceed

  • Fill in the other required details and click on submit

  • You will get a reference number and an SBI executive will call you shortly


Documents required for availing the home loan

  • Employer Identity Card

  • Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with three Passport size photographs

  • Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card

  • Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/ Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/ Aadhar Card


Property Papers:

  • Permission for construction (where applicable)

  • Registered Agreement for Sale (only for Maharashtra)/Allotment Letter/Stamped Agreement for Sale

  • Occupancy Certificate (in case of ready to move property)

  • Share Certificate (only for Maharashtra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Receipt

  • Approved Plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & Registered Development Agreement of the builder, Conveyance Deed (For New Property)

  • Payment Receipts or bank A/C statement showing all the payments made to Builder/Seller


Account Statement:

  • Last six months' Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s

  • If any previous loan from other Banks/Lenders, then Loan A/C statement for last one year


Income Proof for Salaried Applicant/ Co-applicant/ Guarantor:

  • Salary Slip or Salary Certificate of last three months

  • Copy of Form 16 for last two years or copy of IT Returns for last two financial years, acknowledged by IT Dept.


Income Proof for Non-Salaried Applicant/ Co-applicant/ Guarantor:

  • Business address proof

  • IT returns for last three years

  • Balance Sheet & Profit & Loss A/c for last three years

  • Business License Details(or equivalent)

  • TDS Certificate (Form 16A, if applicable)

  • Certificate of qualification (for C.A./ Doctor and other professionals)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #personal finance #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.