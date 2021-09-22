SBI home loans at 6.70%: Step-by-step guide and other details

SBI offers customised home loans as per the requirement of individuals

The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced first-of-its kind credit score linked home loans at 6.7 percent for its customers for any loan amount.

SBI Chief General Manager (CGM) Umesh Kumar Pandey informed that this drive to provide home loans at concessional interest rates will be completed in two phases, the bank said in its official release.

The first phase will be operated from September 1 to October 31, while the second phase will be operational from November 1 to December 31, it said.

Earlier the home loan interest rate was different for salaried and non-salaried homebuyers wherein the non-salaried had to pay higher interest rates that their salaried counterparts.

“Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers," the bank clarified.

The main objective of this campaign of SBI is to help more and more people to get their own home at low interest rates and without paying processing fee, making the home loan business simpler and more attractive, it added.

SBI offers customised home loans as per the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loan of higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.



Low interest rates



Zero processing charges



No hidden or administrative charges



Interest concession for women borrowers



First-of-its kind credit score linked home loans



No prepayment penalties



Interest calculation on a daily reducing balance



Home loan also available as an overdraft



To apply for SBI home loan, customers can now click on the link and fill the required details like account number and mobile number to check eligibility and loan quotation.

Customers can also apply for a home loan using YONO SBI at the comfort of their home.



Login to your YONO account



On the home page, click on the menu (three lines) on the top extreme left



Click on loans



Click on Home Loan



Do a quick eligibility check by providing your date of birth



Enter your income source



Enter your net monthly income



Details of any other loans



Check your eligible loan amount and proceed



Fill in the other required details and click on submit



You will get a reference number and an SBI executive will call you shortly





Employer Identity Card



Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with three Passport size photographs



Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card



Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/ Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/ Aadhar Card





Permission for construction (where applicable)



Registered Agreement for Sale (only for Maharashtra)/Allotment Letter/Stamped Agreement for Sale



Occupancy Certificate (in case of ready to move property)



Share Certificate (only for Maharashtra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Receipt



Approved Plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & Registered Development Agreement of the builder, Conveyance Deed (For New Property)



Payment Receipts or bank A/C statement showing all the payments made to Builder/Seller





Last six months' Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s



If any previous loan from other Banks/Lenders, then Loan A/C statement for last one year





Salary Slip or Salary Certificate of last three months



Copy of Form 16 for last two years or copy of IT Returns for last two financial years, acknowledged by IT Dept.

