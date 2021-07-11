Aviation Ministry announces 8 new flights for Madhya Pradesh from July 16

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights, Scindia tweeted. (Representative Image)

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on July 11 announced eight new flights for Madhya Pradesh, which will begin operations from July 16.

The new air routes – Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, will all be plied by SpiceJet, Scindia added in his tweet.

Notably, Scindia is a native of Madhya Pradesh and is a grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior. This is his first announcement since taking charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on July 8.



— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2021

“Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet. Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!” he wrote.

As per a previous PIB report, UDAN or 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' is a Government of India's flagship program which aims to provide affordable, economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes.

This Regional Connectivity Scheme offers unique opportunity to a common man to fly at an affordable price. UDAN has played a major role in adding new airports and routes to the aviation landscape of the country, it said.