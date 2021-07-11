MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Aviation Ministry announces 8 new flights for Madhya Pradesh from July 16

The new air routes – Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, will all be plied by SpiceJet

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights, Scindia tweeted. (Representative Image)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights, Scindia tweeted. (Representative Image)


Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on July 11 announced eight new flights for Madhya Pradesh, which will begin operations from July 16.

The new air routes – Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, will all be plied by SpiceJet, Scindia added in his tweet.

Notably, Scindia is a native of Madhya Pradesh and is a grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior. This is his first announcement since taking charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on July 8.

“Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet. Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!” he wrote.

As per a previous PIB report, UDAN or 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' is a Government of India's flagship program which aims to provide affordable, economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes.

Close

Related stories

This Regional Connectivity Scheme offers unique opportunity to a common man to fly at an affordable price. UDAN has played a major role in adding new airports and routes to the aviation landscape of the country, it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #aviation #Business #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #SpiceJet
first published: Jul 11, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.