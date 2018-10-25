App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Avanti Finance appoints CEO; operations to start next year

The company targets to begin full-scale operations in the first half of 2019, with a goal to serve 100 million households in the next five years, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Avanti Finance, founded by corporate bigwigs like Ratan Tata and Nandan Nilekani, on Thursday announced appointment of Rahul Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company targets to begin full-scale operations in the first half of 2019, with a goal to serve 100 million households in the next five years, the company said in a statement.

The other founder members include reputed economist Vijay Kelkar and Managing Trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust R Venkataramanan.

Avanti has been conceived as a financial inclusion model with a mission to provide timely, affordable credit to the unserved and under-served segments leveraging new age digital technologies, it said.

related news

"The funding for Avanti has come from the personal philanthropic capital of Tata and Nilekani, and their returns will be redeployed into philanthropy. Avanti's objective carries forward the goals of the Tata Trusts in striving for socio-economic development in the hinterlands of the country for the last 126 years," it said.

The Avanti platform leverages India's digital infrastructure, and will partner with social sector players and community organisations and it has begun pilots in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Prior to joining, Gupta was with GE Money as managing director for the full suite of its businesses for the 10 countries of the ASEAN region.

Commenting on the appointment, Ratan N Tata said, "Rahul possesses the experience of leading consumer finance both in India and developed countries.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Avanti Finance #Business #Companies #Nandan Nilekani #Ratan Tata

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.