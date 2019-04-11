App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

ATS group needs Rs 400 cr to complete three delayed housing projects of Logix

The company would infuse an initial amount of around Rs 50 crore to start the construction work from end of this month, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Realty firm ATS group, which has decided to take up stalled projects, will require around Rs 400 crore to complete three delayed housing projects of Logix group in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), its CMD Getamber Anand said.

The company would infuse an initial amount of around Rs 50 crore to start the construction work from end of this month, he said.

With the Delhi-NCR property market plagued with many stalled housing projects, ATS Group has decided to enter the project management consultancy (PMC) business and take up such stuck projects.

To begin with, the company has bagged three housing projects from Logix group and would help complete over 4,500 units in Logix Blossom Greens, Logix Blossom County and Logix Blossom Zest projects.

related news

"We will need around Rs 400 crore to complete these three projects," Anand said.

He said the company would have to initially infuse around Rs 50 crore to start the construction work in these three projects.

"There are customer receivables and unsold flats in these projects. So, once the construction work starts, the cash-flow will start," Anand said, adding that the company would also try to rope in a financial institution to fund any shortfall.

ATS group will target to start delivering apartments to buyers in a phased manner, beginning end of this year.

According to a recent report by Anarock, around 5.6 lakh housing units, worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore in seven major cities are running behind the delivery timelines, mainly due to demand slowdown and fund diversion by developers. Delhi-NCR has 2,10,200 units worth Rs 1,31,460 crore running behind schedule.

"ATS PMC will endeavour to take up incomplete projects, where with proper management and construction, due diligence execution will be made ensuring delivery as per stipulated timelines," the company said.

State-owned NBCC is completing some projects of the crisis-hit Amrapali Group, as per a direction of the Supreme Court. It has also bid for acquiring Jaypee Infratech, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, and help deliver around 24,000 delayed flats.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #ATS group #Business #Companies

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

Julian Assange Arrested by British Police at Ecuador Embassy

Avengers Endgame: You Won't Believe How Many Times Mark Ruffalo Was Fo ...

Approved Logo, Not NaMo TV Content as it Contained PM Modi's Old Speec ...

Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To PM Modi's Bofors Jibe on #ModiS ...

'He Lacks Basic Knowledge': Kerala CM Vijayan Lashes Out at Amit Shah ...

On Narendra Modi's 'Invicibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajp ...

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir Steps Down After Anti-Govt Protests: ...

Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Elections 2019: Polling Day In Snow-covered Sikkim

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Wockhardt shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for cancer injection

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.101 introduces a new 'Ignore archived chats ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

BJP manifesto is like a good dream, easy to sell; but does the govt ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.