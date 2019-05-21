App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to acquire minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers

Edelweiss Insurance Brokers offers general insurance solutions to individuals and corporates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

US-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms, on May 21 said that it will acquire a minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers (EIBL).


EIBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services. The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.


Edelweiss Insurance Brokers is a composite insurance broker in India providing general insurance solutions to institutions and individuals. It also provides reinsurance solutions to insurance companies.


Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group said “This partnership brings to our clients a much broader access to international markets and expertise, and a wider range of insurance products and services, while they continue to receive the same high quality service."


Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Illinois, USA, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. is one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and human capital consultant companies in the world. It is the fourth largest insurance broking company globally with over 30,000 employees worldwide.

The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.


“EIBL presents an exciting opportunity to expand Gallagher's commercial insurance footprint in India, in keeping with our growth strategy to invest in market-leading businesses that broaden our specialist capabilities and diversify our geographic presence,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.

In recent months, the Edelweiss Group has cemented several partnerships with global institutions across market leading platforms such as its NBFC, ECL Finance, its private debt and wealth management business. The partnerships include Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (one of North America’s largest pension funds), Allianz Investment Management (part of Allianz Group, one of the world’s largest insurers) and Bank of Singapore.

First Published on May 21, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Salman Khan was asked about Vivek Oberoi's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meme ...

Exclusive: Avantika Malik’s mother Vandana reacts to her daughter an ...

Olympian Dutee Chand talks about her same-sex relationship and blackma ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor and the Sun are twinning this summer

Anupam Kher slams Vivek Oberoi for his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exit pol ...

Vivek Oberoi tweets apology, deletes tweet mocking Aishwarya Rai Bachc ...

Saaho new poster: Intense Prabhas looks like he is ready to kill!

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachcha ...

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi pour in ...

Cyclone Fani Has Snatched Our Livelihood, Taken Us 20 Years Behind, Sa ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Outstanding' Archer's Selection Pretty Straightf ...

Vinod Kannan to Take Over as Vistara's Chief Strategy Officer in June

Rupee Edges up 2 Paise Against US dollar as Investors Turn Cautious

Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup

ICC World Cup 2019 | One of the Most Open World Cup in Recent Times: M ...

2019 Range Rover Sport with 2.0-litre Petrol Engine Launched at Rs 86. ...

Yemen Rebels Target Saudi Airport with Bomb-carrying Drone, Trump Warn ...

Book Excerpt: 'Countless Were killed, Many Raped,' Say Eyewitnesses of ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP, Congress to hold key meetings with al ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 383 points lower, Nifty holds 11,700; Tata M ...

HDFC group surpasses Tatas in terms of market capitalisation, becomes ...

BSE Midcap index surged 70% under PM Modi. Check top election picks by ...

Bajaj Finance joins Rs 2 lakh crore market-cap club; stock hits fresh ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel needs to sidestep superhero fatigue and ...

Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but ...

Cyclone Fani aftermath: How 50 teams of NDRF worked tirelessly to brin ...

Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with t ...

Indices off record highs: Day after bull run, Sensex slumps 383 points ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishe ...

Honor 20-series launch LIVE updates: Huawei and Google's controversy c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.