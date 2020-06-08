App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arkam Ventures announces first closure of maiden fund at Rs 325 crore

Investors in the fund (limited partners) include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow, among others

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020
Representative Image
Representative Image

Arkam Ventures, a venture capital firm started by former managing directors at Helion Ventures and Kalaari Capital, said on June 8 that it has marked a first closure of Rs 325 crore of its maiden fund. The latter has a Rs 700 crore target to invest in technology-led startups.

Previously called Unitary Helion, the fund is managed by Rahul Chandra, co-founder of Helion Ventures (now disbanded) and Bala Srinivasa, who was with Kalaari Capital.

Investors in the fund (limited partners) include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow, among others.

Close

“Our thesis for this fund is ‘Middle India by Design’. We believe that the next $400 million market -- consumers just below the top of the pyramid with a family income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 20 lakh a year -- will be the primary driver of a new digital India. Almost 70 percent of wallet share of these consumers is distributed across four sectors -- financial services, healthcare, food/grocery and mobility,” wrote Chandra in a LinkedIn post

related news

“These will be our focus areas, although we will not shy away from any opportunity that is genuinely disruptive. We know there are many outstanding founders with deep understanding of middle India -- founders who are designing tech-centric solutions for providing essential services to this market. They are the disruptors we seek to partner with and support,” he added.

Chandra’s investments at Helion Ventures included software firm MoEngage, online learning firm Toppr, rewards platform CrownIt, among others.

Arkam Ventures expects to reach final closure of this fund by FY21-end.

The $100 million (Rs 700 crore) fund will help it compete with early stage startup investors such as Blume Ventures, India Quotient and others with similar fund sizes.

The fund also comes at a time when Indian startups and venture capitalist alike have been battered by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and its resulting lockdown. Investors have scaled back fund raising plans, startups have laid off thousands and have been looking for a path to profit after years of capital abundance that let firms pursue growth at all costs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Business #Startup

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.