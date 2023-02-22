English
    WazirX shuts down its NFT marketplace

    WazirX’s exit from the non-fungible token space comes at a time when the VDA sector is grappling with high taxes and regulatory uncertainties

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
    The company added that users can continue to hold their NFTs in their wallets and sell them on other marketplaces such as OpenSea.

    WazirX announced on February 22 that it is shutting its non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace due to a lack of traction, indicating an increasingly difficult business environment for the virtual digital assets (VDAs) segment amid high taxes, regulatory uncertainties, and global market volatility.

    WazirX's crypto exchange business has already lost more than 90% of its trading volumes since the implementation of a 30% income tax on profits and a 1% TDS on all VDA transactions last year. With global volatility in crypto asset prices and the FTX collapse last year, sentiments in the sector have been low.

    The NFT marketplace was launched in 2021 with the goal of facilitating the exchange of digital assets and intellectual properties such as art pieces, audio files, videos, programmes, and even tweets, in addition to other digital goods and services.

    “We regret to announce that the WazirX NFT Marketplace has been sunsetted. We are proud to have launched India's first NFT Marketplace in June 2021, which showcased the work of many creators. Unfortunately, it did not gain much traction,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

    “We are proud of the contribution that we have made to the NFT sector in India. We have provided a platform for creators to showcase their talent, and our efforts have helped put the spotlight on many Indian creators,” the spokesperson said thanking the platform’s users and partners for their support.

